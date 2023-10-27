Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today and investors wondering why are in the right place, as we know what’s causing the market to rally on Friday!
The biggest news that has stocks up today comes from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The tech and e-commerce company released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 after markets closed on Thursday.
The big news investors are celebrating today is the company beating estimates. That includes its earnings per share of 94 cents and revenue of $143.08 billion coming in above Wall Street’s expectations of 59 cents per share and revenue of $141.75 billion.
That earnings beat is causing a chain reaction to lift up other stocks today. That includes the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of mega-cap tech stocks on the Nasdaq.
Let’s check out how this news has the major indices moving on Friday below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Rally on Friday
- Let’s start with the Nasdaq Composite, which is up 0.94% as of Friday morning.
- Next, we have the S&P 500 with its 0.24% gain on Friday morning.
- Finally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is our only loser so far today, seeing a 0.16% drop as of this writing.
While stocks are up today, investors will note it has been a rough week for the major indices. Mixed earnings reports throughout the week have weighed on markets, as has additional economic data.
