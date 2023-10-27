“Don’t Miss Luke’s 100X AI Blueprint for the AI Turning Point”

Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Up 4% Today?

NKLA stock is up on court news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 27, 2023, 9:38 am EDT

  • Nikola (NKLA) stock is rising on Friday as it continues positive movement this week.
  • That follows the outcome of a court case with its founder Trevor Milton.
  • Milton will have to repay $165 million to the electric vehicle (EV) company.
NKLA Stock - Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Up 4% Today?

Source: Stephanie L Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is rising higher on Friday as the stock continues to see gains from an announcement earlier this week.

The big news here is the electric vehicle (EV) company being awarded $165 million in a case involving founder and former executive chairman Trevor Milton. This comes after Milton was found guilty in three cases of wire fraud back in October 2022.

Following that, Nikola sought reimbursements from the former company leader through an arbitration proceeding. Now that it has been granted those funds, the company intends to recover attorneys’ fees related to the matter.

NKLA Stock Movement

NKLA stock has been rising throughout this week as investors reacted to the initial $165 million reimbursement announcement on Tuesday. Sentiment seems positive as the conclusion of this case puts a bad part of the company’s history behind it.

Investors are also likely hoping that this news will help NKLA stock recover to its previous glory. The company’s stock underwent a massive drop in price in 2020 when the initial investigations into the company were announced. Currently, NKLA stock trades at around $1 per share, as compared to its high of $65.90 in mid-2020.

NKLA stock is up 3.8% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/why-is-nikola-nkla-stock-up-4-today/.

