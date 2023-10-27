Amazon (AMZN) Stock Leads ‘Magnificent Seven’ Higher After Earnings

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is rising higher on Friday with the release of its third-quarter 2023 earnings report.
The e-commerce company performed well during the quarter with its earnings per share of 94 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 59 cents per share. In addition to that, Amazon posted revenue of $143.08 billion, as compared to analysts’ estimate of $141.75 billion.
Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said the following about these results in the company’s earnings report:
“We had a strong third quarter as our cost to serve and speed of delivery in our Stores business took another step forward, our AWS growth continued to stabilize, our Advertising revenue grew robustly, and overall operating income and free cash flow rose significantly.”
This is welcome news for the “Magnificent Seven,” as the market has been hoping for an earnings win this week. Let’s check out how this is affecting these stocks below!
AMZN Stock Rallies Magnificent Seven
- AMZN shares start us off with the company’s shares climbing 7.3% alongside its earnings release.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is next on the list with the tech company’s stock heading 0.6% higher Friday morning.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) joins the positive movement today with its shares climbing 1.5% higher as of this writing.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) isn’t joining the trend, with its stock falling 1.6% as of Friday morning.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is getting an almost 1% boost on Friday.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are also on the rise with a 2% increase as of this writing.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock closes out our coverage of the “Magnificent Seven” with a 3.4% rally on Friday morning.
Investors look for even more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’re offering coverage of all the biggest stock market stories worth knowing about on Friday! Among that is what’s going on with shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock today. All of that news is ready to go down below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Up 4% Today?
- SNY Stock Sinks 15% as Sanofi Plans Consumer Unit Spinoff
- ALGN Stock Alert: Align Technology Announces $250M Stock Buyback Program
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.