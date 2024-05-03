3 Stocks Could Actually Earn the ‘Next Nvidia’ Title

There is a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) results scheduled on May 22. As soon as the earnings season begins, investors wait for Nvidia to announce its results and since the company hasn’t disappointed in the past few quarters, the stock is trading at a premium. Exchanging hands for $921 today, NVDA stock is already up 91% year-to-date. The company is thriving due to the artificial intelligence hype, but investors need to remember that it is not the only company in the AI sector. Several other companies are gearing up to compete with Nvidia and they could be one of the next Nvidia stocks.
Timely investment in these stocks could mean a strong upside in the coming years. Here are three tech companies making solid moves in the industry, have reported impressive fundamentals, and have the potential to be the next Nvidia. If you missed out on being an early investor in Nvidia, consider these three stocks today.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
I’d recommended buying Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock before the results, but if you missed that chance you haven’t lost much. The com wouldn’t have ported results, and despite beating expectations, the stock hasn’t moved upward. Instead, investors weren’t happy with the guidance, and the stock dropped. This is your chance to bag one of the best ‘next Nvidia’ stocks.
Palantir has grown tremendously over the past year and has moved past the phase where it only worked with government clients. Its commercial segment accounted for 24% of the total revenue and reported a revenue of $634 million with an EPS of $.08. The company has reported a net profit for the past six quarters and earned $105.5 million in net income for the quarter, up from $16.8 million in the prior year.
The revenue grew 21% year-over-year, driven by the growing popularity of the boot camps. The company successfully conducted 600 boot camps in the quarter.
Looking at how far it has come over the past decade, I think the stock is highly undervalued. Trading at $25 today, the stock is up 52% YTD and 34% in the past six months, but it has a long way to go.
Buying Palantir at $25 is a smart move and could generate strong returns if you have the patience to hold on to it. The company has everything it can take to become the ‘next Nvidia’ and its strong fundamentals are proof that it is moving in the right direction. Cathie Wood’s favorite stock, Palantir, will not disappoint.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC)
The world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is growing at a rapid pace. The company makes chips for some of the biggest chipmakers including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). It is responsible for close to 90% of the advanced semiconductors in the world.
While Nvidia makes its GPUs, it makes most of the products for the finest, power-efficient chips. With the smartphone and PC market cooling, the company saw a dip in revenue last year, but it expects 20% growth as the market recovers this year.
The company reported earnings recently and implied a slowdown in the semiconductor market, which led to a dip in several tech stocks. However, the management sees its business steadily growing and driven by AI. Its net revenue grew 16% YOY and stood at $18.87 billion.
The management is expecting a surge in demand due to AI and as long as there is an imbalance in the demand and supply of chips, TSM will continue to benefit.
With some of the biggest industry names as its customers, the company will not run out of business, and as long as the top tech giants grow, Taiwan Semiconductor will continue to expand. Trading at $142 today, the stock is up 40% YTD and up 66% in the past 12 months. It is way cheaper than Nvidia and has a high upside potential.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Nvidia’s biggest competitor for the longest time, Advanced Micro Devices has made big moves that are gaining traction for the company. While Nvidia undoubtedly dominates the chip market, AMD is leaving no stone unturned to compete with it.
The company has released AMD Instinct MI300 Series Accelerators, which has led to an increase in the shipment of GPU chips. The first-quarter results showed an 80% growth in the data center segment, driven by the deliveries of MI300X GPU. It also saw higher demand for Ryzen 8000 processors, which boosted the client boost. The management expects the sales of MI300 to hit $4 billion this year.
AMD reported a profit of $123 million in the quarter, up from a loss of $139 million in the prior period. The management is aiming for a revenue of $5.7 billion, up 6% in the second quarter and while the company can’t show the same level of growth as Nvidia, it is slowly but steadily moving forward.
Considering the rising demand for AI chips in the industry, this is one segment that will continue to thrive. Trading at $155, the stock is up 12% YTD and is a strong buy before it skyrockets. However, do not expect the stock to soar overnight. It is a steady player and a long-term buy and hold.
On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.