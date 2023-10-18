Why Is RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Stock Up 40% Today?

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) stock is rising higher on Wednesday even without any news from the specialty pharmaceutical company.
Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock are climbing today despite the company not putting out any new press releases. It also hasn’t made any notable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Likewise, there’s no new analyst coverage of the stock that would cause today’s rally.
Despite that, investors are piling into the stock today with heavy trading of RVLP shares. That has more than 53 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 18.9 million shares.
Why This Matters to RVLP Stock
Investors will keep in mind that RVLP stock has been experiencing volatility recently. That’s due to the company filing for bankruptcy late last week. This news initially sent the company’s shares cratering lower.
Considering that filing, as well as today’s lack of news, traders will want to steer clear of RVLP stock right now. It’s likely RVL Pharmaceuticals’ shares are simply seeing a pump and dump from investors trying to take advantage of its volatility. That means it’s unlikely the stock will remain high for long.
RVLP stock is up 40.2% as of Wednesday morning.
