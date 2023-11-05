5 Investors Betting Big on IceCure Medical (ICCM) Stock

I’ve long thought it to be worth diving into the world of medical device stocks. The problem is, there are a myriad of options to choose from, with many companies trading in the small- or micro-cap category. IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) is one such company on investors’ radars today. Shares of ICCM stock are surging more than 70% in early afternoon trading as of this writing.
This surge has come on news that the company’s ProSense system “successfully treated kidney cancer tumor with [a] 92% disease-free survival rate and [a] 100% secondary local control rate.” What this means in plain English is that IceCure’s ProSense system could be poised for commercialization earlier than investors initially thought.
For medical device or biotech companies, the time to commercialization is perhaps the biggest factor investors have to consider, particularly when companies are in their early stages of development. Positive results like this news can lead to the kind of moves we’re seeing today. And if more positive news is shared, it’s conceivable that ICCM stock could have much more room to run moving forward.
Undoubtedly, the patients IceCure serves have a clear need for this technology — and if it can perform this well at scale, there’s big potential ahead. Let’s dive into who’s betting on this company and profiting from today’s rise in ICCM shares.
The 5 Largest Investors in ICCM Stock
For context, this data has been pulled from WhaleWisdom:
- Epoch Partner Investments is by far the largest shareholder in IceCure Medical, owning more than 24.04 million shares valued at more than $30 million today. Given the company’s market capitalization of just over $61 million, Epoch is the majority owner as it stands right now.
- Citadel Advisors comes in second place, owning 72,634 shares of ICCM stock worth just under $100,000 at the time of this writing.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) owns 27,351 shares, good for third place among the largest shareholders of IceCure.
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) owns 23,861 shares, worth around $31,000 at today’s prices.
- Two Sigma Securities rounds out fifth place on our list, with a similar stake to Virtu of 23,855 shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.