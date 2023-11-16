Citi Is Souring on Plug Power (PLUG) Stock

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is slipping on Thursday as Citi analysts hit the electric vehicle (EV) charging company’s shares with a downgrade.
That has Citi analysts dropping shares of PLUG stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. That brings its rating for the stock down to match the analysts’ consensus rating of hold based on 21 opinions.
In addition to that downgrade, Citi’s analysts also reduced the price target for PLUG stock from $12.50 per share to $5 per share. That still represents a potential upside of 14.9% as of yesterday’s close. However, it’s well below the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $9.83 per share.
What’s Behind the PLUG Stock Downgrade?
According to the Citi analyst, Plug Power is facing dangers due to liquidity challenges. They estimate that the company needs $500 million in cash within the next six months to continue operations. The firm’s experts then predict the company will need additional cash again in the third quarter of 2024.
All of this is bad news for investors as it raises serious concerns about the near-term sustainability of Plug Power. With those apprehensions comes a 6.4% decrease for PLUG stock on Thursday morning. It’s also worth noting that the company’s shares were down 64.3% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.