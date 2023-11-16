Why Is Augmedix (AUGX) Stock Down 27% Today?

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) stock is falling on Thursday after the remote medical documentation and live support company announced details of a public share offering.
That offering has the company selling 6.25 million shares of AUGX stock at a price of $4 per share. Investors will note this is an upsized offer over the previously proposed 5.5 million shares.
Underwriters of the offering also have a 30-day option to acquire another 937,500 shares at the offering price. Evercore ISI and William Blair are joint bookrunning managers for the offering with B. Riley Securities acting as co-manager.
Augmedix is expecting gross proceeds from the offering to come in at 25 million. Here’s what it plans to do with those funds.
- It will use the money for increased investment in sales and marketing.
- The funds will also go toward its research and development costs.
- It will be used for general and administrative costs as Augmedix increases its scale.
- The company will also use it for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.
How This Affects AUGX Stock Today
A public stock offering almost never goes well with investors. That’s due to the increase in shares diluting their current stakes in the company.
To go along with that, the offerings are often priced below market value. In this case, the $4 price tag for shares in the offering is a significant discount compared to prior closing price of $5.43 per share for AUGX stock.
AUGX stock is down 27.1% on Thursday morning as some 298,000 shares change hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 219,000 shares.
