Dear LI Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 4

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock fans will want to mark their calendars for Dec. 4 as a major catalyst for the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares will take place on that day.
That’s when LI stock will join the Hang Seng Index. This is the major stock index in Hong Kong that tracks the biggest companies and is used to measure the performance of stocks in the region.
With its addition to the Hang Seng Index comes a morale boost for investors in LI stock. That has the company’s shares gaining 6.9% on Friday morning with some 1 million units on the move. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume of about 5.3 million shares.
What’s Next for LI Stock?
While LI stock is already rallying on the Hang Seng Index news today, it’s likely the company’s shares will get another boost when it is officially added to the index. That means investors are likely to see increased trading activity as well when Dec. 4 rolls around.
LI stock rising today is a win for Chinese stock investors as Li Auto shrugs off the drop the market saw yesterday. Behind that dip was the recent summit between the U.S. and Chinese presidents as well as an update from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) on spinoff plans.
