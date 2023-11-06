Elon Musk Launches Grok AI: 7 Things to Know About the Grok Chatbot

Elon Musk isn’t slowing down in his quest to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) space. He recently rolled out a new chatbot called “Grok” to part of X’s user base. This new AI is intended to rival programs such as ChatGPT and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing bot. CNN reports that Musk has described his new chatbot as having a “sarcastic sense of humor similar to his own,” which could lead to a mixed reception from users. Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, many companies have developed their own chatbots. But the launch of Grok AI will test if there is a market for a sarcastic one.
The product is still in its early stages, as xAI, the company behind it, has admitted. Even so, Musk clearly feels it is ready for a public rollout, or at least one that includes some X users. This development comes months after he floated the idea of a product called “TruthGPT.” Let’s take a closer look at the platform’s latest AI feature and assess what it could mean for the industry.
Grok AI: What to Know
- On Nov. 4, xAI published a blog post about the new chatbot. It described Grok AI as having a “rebellious streak” and that it has been inspired by the popular book and film Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
- Access to Grok AI will first be extended to users who pay $16 per month to subscribe to the X Premium+ service.
- The authors claim that because Grok has been trained on real-time data on the X platform, it has a “unique and fundamental advantage.” However, it has been reported that since Musk took over the platform, disinformation on it has surged dramatically. That could compromise the utility of Grok AI.
- Grok’s developers have also admitted that the chatbot only has two months of training behind it. As such, there are likely to be problems as users begin to experiment with it throughout these early stages.
- The chatbot is powered by Grok-1, which xAI describes as its frontier large language model (LLM), developed over four months. It adds that “Grok-1 has gone through many iterations over this span of time.”
- Early screenshots of Grok’s answers to questions show the chatbot using profane language and mocking tones. Business Insider has compared it to a “foul-mouthed Twitter troll.”
- Less than a week ago, Musk claimed that AI posed a severe risk to humanity, citing the “existential risk” of humans facing technology more intelligent than themselves. However, it seems that he believes that his own AI won’t add to these potential problems.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.