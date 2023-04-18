Could Elon Musk’s ‘TruthGPT’ Rival AI From Microsoft and Google?

It seems a new player is entering the artificial intelligence (AI) game, and it’s a big one. In an interview on Monday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson that he intends on creating an alternative option to Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) DeepMind. Indeed, the executive believes a “third option” is necessary in the rapidly growing industry — and believes he’s just the person to take on the endeavor.
So, what do you need to know about Musk’s latest idea?
Well, while the Twitter owner confirmed his intentions in the AI game, he didn’t exactly provide many specific details related to the type of AI system he would pursue.
In the interview, Musk seemed worried over the potential influence that Microsoft has over its OpenAI system, critiquing its conversion away from its nonprofit roots. He also seemed concerned that chatbots were too politically correct, instead claiming his AI company to-be would be more focused on “maximum truth-seeking” and understanding “the nature of the universe.” Musk told Carlson in the interview:
“I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe […] And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”
The Internet Is Abuzz Over Elon Musk’s AI Venture With ‘TruthGPT’
Musk’s comments this week hardly represent his full relationship with the burgeoning technology.
If you recall, Musk incorporated X.AI in March, a new Nevada-based artificial intelligence company. Around the same time, the billionaire signed an open letter urging an immediate hiatus in the development of AI models more powerful than GPT-4. The letter consisted of plenty of doom-mongering, largely over the ability of AI to “eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace” humans.
Some are speculating that Musk is building a catch-all application called “X” that would be the home for his theoretical AI platform. Musk also merged Twitter into a business titled “X Corp.” In a different interview, Musk even urged listeners to “stay tuned” for more developments related to his mysterious new company.
Interestingly enough, this week isn’t the first time Musk has mentioned TruthGPT. In a post from February, Musk tweeted out the following:
What we need is TruthGPT
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023
Of course, Elon Musk has long been notorious for tweeting out random memes and whatever else is at the top of his mind. However, he is also well-known for turning memes into multi-billion dollar affairs, a la his acquisition of Twitter. Whether the eccentric billionaire becomes the latest AI pioneer remains to be seen.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.