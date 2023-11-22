Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday as we check out all of the biggest movements happening this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are new agreements, earnings reports, stock offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is rocketing more than 86% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares are soaring over 47% as it also sees strong early morning trading on Wednesday.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is surging close to 29% after closing a licensing agreement.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are gaining more than 26% with increased trading activity this morning.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock is rising 20% despite a lac of news this morning.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are increasing over 19% on Wednesday morning.
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) stock is heading more than 18% higher this morning.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares are climbing nearly 16% after announcing public offering details.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is jumping over 15% without any clear news today.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are up more than 15% alongside stock sale filings.
10 Top Losers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is diving over 24% on without any apparent news this morning.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares are tumbling more than 21% following a reverse stock split.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is taking an over 16% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares are sliding more than 15% this morning.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is dropping over 15% on Wednesday.
- Guess? (NYSE:GES) shares are decreasing more than 15% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings report.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock is falling over 14% following a rally yesterday.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAF) shares are declining more than 14% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) stock is slipping close to 13% today.
- Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% with its Q3 earnings report.
