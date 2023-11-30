Why Is Connexa Sports Technologies (CNXA) Stock Up 31% Today?

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is rising higher on Thursday alongside a couple of pieces of news traders will want to know about.
The first bit of news worth mentioning is Sapir LLC taking a 5.9% stake in the sports company. The company gets this stake from the 224,472 shares of CNXA stock that it holds.
Investors will note that Sapir LLC didn’t spend any money to acquire these shares of CNXA stock. Instead, the shares were issued to Sapir LLC in lieu of payment for its consulting services to Connexa Sports Technologies.
CNXA Stock Offering News
The second bit of news investors in CNXA stock need to know about is a share offering. The company has filed a prospectus for an offering of shares by a selling stockholder.
Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd is the stockholder behind this share sale. The company plans to sell up to 5,365,871 shares of CNXA stock from time to time. That includes 5,141,399 shares and several sets of warrants issued to it.
Connexa Sports Technologies will see no funds from the stock sale. However, it could see gross proceeds of $9,768,658 if the warrants are exercised.
CNXA stock is up 31.3% as of Thursday morning with some 6.5 million shares changing hands. Its daily average trading volume is about 1 million shares.
