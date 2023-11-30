Why Is Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Up 70% Today?

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the biotechnology company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why ADTX stock is up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the shares that would cause today’s rally.
However, traders will note that ADTX stock is seeing massive trading on Thursday morning. As of this writing, more than 1.8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 183,000 shares.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind is that ADTX is a penny stock. This comes from its low closing price and market capitalization of $3.50 per share and $1.546 million when markets closed yesterday.
What That Means for ADTX Stock
Being a penny stock opens Aditxt’s shares up to certain vulnerabilities. Among these are manipulation from certain traders seeking to pump and dump the stock. That could be what’s happening with its shares price and movement this morning.
All of this is to say that investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in ADTX stock this morning. The rally may not hold and they wouldn’t want to be left holding the bag.
ADTX stock is up 70.1% as of Thursday morning but was down 94.5% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
