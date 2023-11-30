Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, EV news, a delisting update and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is rocketing more than 125% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are soaring over 53% alongside an investment and public offering plans.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) stock is surging 49% with strong early morning trading.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares are rising more than 30% on Thursday morning.
- VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) stock is increasing over 25% on plans to show off its VF 9 electric vehicle (EV) at the COP28 United Nations climate change summit.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are gaining 25% with recent volatility.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is climbing more than 16% as the shares seeing heavy pre-market trading today.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are heading over 16% higher with strong trading on Thursday morning.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is jumping more than 15% without any clear news today.
- Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) shares are up over 15% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is plummeting nearly 34% after a massive rally yesterday on FDA news.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are diving more than 21% as it also comes off of a recent rally.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) stock is tumbling over 17% after climbing higher on Wednesday.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares are taking a nearly 17% beating on Thursday morning.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is sliding more than 16% after OrbiMed Advisors II Limited sold shares.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares are decreasing over 16% alongside its latest earnings release.
- ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) stock is dropping more than 15% following a rally yesterday.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are falling over 14% after getting a delisting notice.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock is declining more than 14% after announcing a strategic partnership.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers up close to 14% after ending its annual shareholder meeting early.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.