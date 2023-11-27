Why Is Near Intelligence (NIR) Stock Up 36% Today?

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is taking off on Monday without any clear news from the cloud-based data intelligence platform operator.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why shares of NIR stock are up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the stock that would act as a catalyst for today’s movement.
Even so, shares of NIR stock are climbing higher on Monday alongside heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 9.8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 3.7 million shares.
One thing that traders will want to keep in mind is NIR stock’s penny status. This comes from its low trading price of 15 cents when markets closed on Friday, as well as its market capitalization of $7.671 million.
Why That Matters to NIR Stock
Being a penny stock comes with its disadvantages. For example, its low entry price makes it easier to manipulate. This sometimes sees retail and day traders pump up a penny stock on no news before dumping it.
It’s possible this is what’s happening with NIR stock today. That means traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in Near Intelligence right now to avoid potential problems.
NIR stock is up 36.2% as of Monday morning.
