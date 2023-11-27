Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers that are worth watching on Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are business updates, upcoming conferences and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is rocketing close to 72% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares are soaring more than 59% as it prepares to take part in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference this week.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) stock is surging nearly 56% with strong early morning trading.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are gaining over 25% as they see heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is increasing more than 24% with strong Monday morning trading activity.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares are rising almost 24% on heavy trading today.
- Perfect (NYSE:PERF) stock is climbing over 19% after launching a self-tender offer.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are getting a 17% boost despite a recent delisting notice.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is jumping more than 14% without any news to report this morning.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) shares are up over 12% after getting an unsolicited expression of interest.
10 Top Losers
- Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock is diving close to 21% on Monday morning.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares are tumbling more than 18% without any obvious news.
- AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is taking an over 17% beating alongside a letter from the CEO to shareholders.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares are sliding more than 17% without any clear news to report.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock is decreasing over 16% on Monday morning.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares are dropping more than 15% this morning.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock is falling over 13% today.
- Addentax (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares are slipping more than 13% on Monday.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is dipping over 12% this morning.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% after getting a recent delisting notice.
