Why Is Nyxoah (NYXH) Stock Up 4% Today?

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock is rising higher on Monday as the company prepares to participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference this week.
That conference is set to take place from Tuesday through Thursday in New York. Nyxoah will be taking part in the conference with a fireside chat hosted by company CEO Olivier Taelman.
Taelman’s fireside chat is set to take place on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company will host the event on its website and will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the conference.
NYXH Stock Movement on Monday Morning
Investors will note that Nyxoah isn’t seeing all that much in the way of stock movement on Monday morning. As of this writing, only around 300 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s nowhere close to the medical technology company’s daily average trading volume of about 7,000 shares.
It’s possible that NYXH stock will see more movement throughout the week. That will likely be due to the topics covered during its fireside chat on Wednesday. Investors will want to keep an eye on the stock around that time to see how it reacts to the event.
NYXH stock is up 3.9% on Monday morning after seeing larger gains during pre-market trading that it couldn’t maintain.
