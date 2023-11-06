Why Is RiskOn International (ROI) Stock Up 9% Today?

RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is on the move Monday after the gaming platform company announced its receipt of a delisting notice.
According to a filing from RiskOn, the company is in danger of being delisted due to its share price. The company has remained below the $1 minimum bid price for 31 consecutive trading days.
RiskOn International says it will be monitoring its closing bid price as it determines what to do about the delisting notice. If needed, the company says it will take action to get the price of ROI stock back up above the $1 minimum required for listing on the Nasdaq.
What This Means for ROI Stock
Investors don’t have to worry about this delisting notice having an immediate effect on ROI stock. The notice gives the company until April 30, 2024 to get the price back above the $1 minimum. The company may also be eligible for an 180-day extension to regain compliance after that deadline.
The delisting notice has sent ROI stock on a wild ride today. During pre-market trading, the company’s shares were falling. However, the stock recovered from that and was gaining before the opening bell. As of this writing, ROI stock is up 8.7%.
