Why Is WeWork (WE) Stock Down 38% Today?

WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday following reports that the workspace solutions company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
According to insiders with knowledge of the company’s plans, WeWork could file for bankruptcy as early as next week. Investors will remember that the company only went public in 2021, and that was after a failed initial public offering (IPO) attempt in 2019.
Weighing on WeWork is the company’s business strategy of taking out long leases and then leasing the location out in the short term to businesses. It hasn’t proven the most successful, and the Covid-19 pandemic did major damage to the company as it promoted work from home during lockdowns.
Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell, said the following about the WeWork reports to CNN Business:
“WeWork looks as if it could be coming to a messy end. Its major backer SoftBank must have reached a point where it can no longer justify bailing the business out.”
WE Stock Movement on Wednesday
Considering the recent bankruptcy reports, it makes sense that shares of WE stock are falling on Wednesday. That has the company’s stock dropping 38.2% as of this writing. This comes alongside 376,000 shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 4.1 million.
