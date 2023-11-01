Why Is Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) Stock Moving Today?

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is on the move Wednesday after the molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company shared results from a colorectal cancer screening test campaign.
The company held this screening test campaign with the help of partner Zöller-Kipper GmbH. The company has about 2,600 employees, and the colorectal cancer screening program was offered through its corporate health program.
The screening program saw employees sign up for it and receive a test kit. They then sent the test kit back and were provided with results by Mainz Biomed. The system also allowed for approved healthcare officials to be sent the results of the tests as well.
Guido Baechler, CEO of Mainz Biomed, said the following about the news:
“We are delighted that nearly half of Zöller-Kipper’s employees in Germany have embraced our CRC screening campaign. The promising interim results further fuel our commitment to expanding the accessibility of ColoAlert® and ensuring as many people as possible can benefit from potentially lifesaving screening.”
MYNZ Stock Movement on Wednesday
MYNZ stock has experienced wild volatility following the release of its colorectal cancer screening test results. That saw the company’s shares undergoing a major rally during pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Unfortunately for MYNZ stockholders, the company’s shares couldn’t maintain that high. Instead, the stock is down slightly as of Wednesday morning.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We have all of the latest stock market news that traders need to know about on Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go down below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is Cellectis (CLLS) Stock Up 175% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- Why Is Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO) Stock Up 45% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.