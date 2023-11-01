Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers investors will want to keep track of today!
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock is rocketing close to 163% after announcing an investment from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares are soaring more than 36% after reporting positive cancer screening results.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock is surging over 28% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares are gaining more than 18% after Q3 earnings sent it 56% lower yesterday.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is increasing over 18% after announcing a stock sale agreement.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares are rising more than 18% as they continue to rally on new contracts.
- GDEV (NASDAQ:GDEV) stock is climbing over 15% on Wednesday morning.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares are getting a nearly 15% boost without any news to report.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock is jumping more than 14% after announcing a share repurchase program.
- Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) shares are up over 14% on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock is crashing more than 37% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock is plummeting over 31% as reports claim it’s filing for bankruptcy.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares are diving more than 30% after ending the development of a depression treatment.
- Alpha Technology (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock is taking an over 18% beating following its initial public offering (IPO).
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) shares are tumbling more than 15% on Wednesday morning.
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) stock is sliding over 15% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares are falling more than 15% alongside a weak Q4 guidance.
- Tracon Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is decreasing over 14% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares are dropping more than 13% on Wednesday.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.