Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go in 2024?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Friday as they feel the effects of a broader rally for the market.
The big news that has cryptos rising today concerns Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The largest crypto is reportedly getting an ETF in the near future and that news has investors excited. On top of that, hype is building for the halving that is set to take place in 2024.
Considering all of this activity, it makes sense that investors in Cardano would want to know where the crypto is heading next year. Let’s get into that below with the latest price predictions for ADA!
Cardano Price Predictions 2024
- Finbold starts off our price estimates for Cardano with an average of an average price of $0.515 in 2024 based on Google Bard’s analysis.
- Next, we have Digital Coin Price and its bullish average 2024 price target of $1.24 for the token.
- Closing out our coverage of ADA is WalletInvestor and its bearish one-year forecast of $0.233 for the crypto.
How do these price predictions for Cardano stack up? It’s a bit of a mixed bag when compared to the crypto’s current price of 52 cents. Investors will also keep in mind that ADA is up 18.9% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest market news are going to want to keep reading!
We have all of the hottest market happenings worth reading about on Friday! A few examples include everything that’s going on with shares of Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) stock, Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) earnings and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) earnings. All of that news is available at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) Stock Up 133% Today?
- MOMO Stock Earnings: Hello Gr Beats EPS, Misses Revenue for Q3 2023
- JOUT Stock Earnings: Johnson Outdoors Misses EPS, Misses Revenue for Q4 2023
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.