Why Is Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) Stock Up 133% Today?

Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) stock is rising higher on Friday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company revealed positive results from a clinical trial.
These results come from Intensity Therapeutics’ Phase 2 INVINCIBLE trial of INT230-6 in patients with early-stage breast cancer that haven’t been treated with chemotherapy. The big news here is the company seeing tumor cell necrosis and immunomodulatory effects from this study.
Angel Arnaout, M.D.,MSc., said the following about the clinical trial data.
“The ability for INT230-6 to induce necrosis and noted immune effects prior to a patient’s surgery, while maintaining a favorable safety profile, would be a major move forward for the treatment paradigm of breast cancer and potentially many other cancers.”
What’s Next for INTS Stock?
Considering the positive results from this clinical trial, Intensity Therapeutics is already considering a Phase 3 study of INT230-6. The company also believes there’s potential for INT230-6 to act as a treatment for other forms of cancer.
With all of this news comes heavy trading of INTS stock. As of this writing, more than 23 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive surging in trading volume compared to its daily average of only about 16,00 shares.
INTS stock is up 132.5% as of Friday morning.
