Dogecoin Price Predictions: What’s Next as DOGE Hits New 52-Week High?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Wednesday as investors in the meme crypto celebrate a new 52-week high!
That new 52-week high saw the crypto climb above $0.095 alongside news that Elon Musk is planning to raise $1 billion in funding for his X.AI company. Musk is a longtime fan of Dogecoin and that means his actions often result in the token undergoing extreme volatility.
With all of this news comers increased interest in the future of Dogecoin. That’s why we’re checking out all of the latest price predictions for the crypto below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- FX Street argues that if Dogecoin sentiment remains bullish, it could result in the token climbing to 10 cents.
- WalletInvestor is less impressed with the Shiba Inu-themed token with its one-year price prediction of $0.0222.
- CryptoNewZ finishes off our latest price predictions for DOGE with an average estimate of $0.245 at the end of 2024.
Investors will note that Dogecoin is currently trading for about 10 cents as of Wednesday morning. That has it rising 10.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of this writing. If the predictions above are accurate, it means investors could see even further gains for DOGE in 2024.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.