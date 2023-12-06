Shopify (SHOP) Stock Falls Following Analyst Downgrade

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock is sliding lower on Wednesday after the e-commerce company was hit with a downgrade from Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt.
Shopify stock was downgraded by the Wedbush analyst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. That matches the analysts’ consensus rating of hold for the shares based on 41 opinions.
To go along with that downgrade, Devitt increased the price target for SHOP stock from $66 per share to $68 per share. That’s a potential 9% drop from its prior closing price. However, it’s still higher than the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $65.35 per share.
What’s Behind the SHOP Stock Downgrade?
Here’s what the Wedbush analyst had to say about Shopify in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“We see limited room for further multiple expansion, and without incremental catalysts emerging from the investor day, we are lowering our rating to neutral.”
SHOP stock is down 2.6% as of Wednesday morning. That comes alongside some 5.1 million shares of the stock changing hands. This is still below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 11.5 million shares.
