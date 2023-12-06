Why Is ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) Stock Up 27% Today?

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company highlighted the publication of a paper in a peer-reviewed journal.
That paper, titled “Hematopoietic NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasomes promote diabetes-accelerated atherosclerosis, but increased necrosis is independent of pyroptosis,” was published in Diabetes. It covers the study of type 1 diabetes and atherosclerosis in mice.
According to a press release from ZyVersa, this paper shows activation of inflammasome pathways increased levels of cleaved caspase-1 in the peritoneal cavity fluid. The models in the study also showed “similar levels of plasma IL- 1β and IL-18 and similar aortic lesion sizes and severity.”
The paper also notes that NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome activation contributes to atherosclerotic lesion development. These are similar results to what have been seen in other animal studies.
ZyVersa Therapeutics co-founder, Chairman, President and CEO Stephen Glover, said the following about the news:
“ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 is designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes and their associated ASC specks to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation contributing to numerous diseases.”
ZVSA Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes heavy trading of ZVSA stock. That has some 6 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is about 223,000 shares.
ZVSA stock is up 27.2% as of Wednesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.