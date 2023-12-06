Why Is Carbon Revolution (CREV) Stock Down Today?

Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company announced plans for a conference call.
A press release from Carbon Revolution reveals that the company intends to hold a conference call on Dec. 12. The call will occur after markets close that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Carbon Revolution doesn’t go into too much detail about what will be talked about during the conference call. Instead, the company simply states that investors can tune in for a business update concerning its fiscal first quarter of 2024.
Investors who want to attend the conference call can do so through the company’s website. A webcast of the live call will be available in the Investor Relations section.
CREV Stock Movement on Wednesday
Carbon Revolution stock is sliding 3.4% lower on Wednesday following the conference call news. Investors will note that this follows a 24.6% rally of the stock during normal trading hours on Tuesday. CREV was down more during pre-market trading but has mostly recovered from that dip as of this writing.
Carbon Revolution is an Australian technology company focused on the creation of lightweight, advanced technology carbon fiber wheels. It was founded in 2007, and shares started trading publicly in November following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
