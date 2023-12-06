Why Is ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Stock Down 39% Today?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the biotherapeutic company priced its shares in a public offering.
This has ImmunoPrecise Antibodies offering 1.1 million shares of IPA stock for $1 per share. Underwriters of the offering also have a 30-day option to acquire another 165,000 shares at the $1 price. The Benchmark Company is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies notes that gross proceeds from the public share offering will be $1.1 million. It intends to use these funds for research and development, capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate purposes.
What This Means for IPA Stockholders
The offering of IPA shares will increase the total number outstanding. Doing so dilutes current shareholders’ stakes in the company. That’s one reason the stock is down today.
Another is the offering price of $1 per share for IPA stock. That’s a major discount over its prior closing price of $1.54 per share. With that discount, it makes sense that IPA shares would fall this morning.
IPA stock is down 39% as of Wednesday morning.
