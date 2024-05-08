Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday will a look at all of the latest news happening this morning.
Moving shares this morning are financial reports as we are knee-deep into the Q1 2024 earnings season.
Let’s get into that below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Isun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock is rocketing more than 55% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) shares are soaring over 27% without any clear news this morning.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock is surging more than 21% alongside record Q1 2024 earnings.
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares are rising over 18% on a clinical update and Q1 earnings.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is gaining more than 17% as it bounces back from a public offering.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares are increasing over 16% after dropping B.F. Borgers CPA PC as its accounting firm.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) stock is climbing more than 15% despite a lack of news today.
- Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) stock is heading over 15% higher on a strong first earnings report as a public company.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares are jumping more than 15% after releasing its Q1 results.
- Clover Health Investment (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is up over 15% on strong Q1 earnings.
10 Top Losers
- Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) stock is crashing more than 56% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) shares are plummeting over 39% after posting earnings for Q1 2024.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) stock is diving more than 23% even after Q1 earnings came in above estimates.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) shares are taking an over 21% beating on acquisition plans.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) stock is tumbling more than 17% alongside its Q1 earnings report.
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares are sliding over 15% after releasing Q1 results.
- Graphex (NYSEMKT:GRFX) stock is dropping more than 14% without any apparent news today.
- Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares are slipping over 14% with a Q1 loss.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) stock is dipping more than 13% on fiscal Q3 earnings.
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% after pricing a secondary offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.