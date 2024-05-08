Why Is iSun (ISUN) Stock Up 47% Today?

Isun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday alongside heavy trading of the solar energy services and infrastructure company’s shares.
This has more than 15 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 327,000 shares.
It’s worth noting that this movement comes without any news from iSun. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no analyst coverage that would cause today’s rally.
One thing that traders will keep in mind is ISUN’s penny stock status. This comes from its prior closing price of 13 cents and its market capitalization of only about $6.255 million.
What This Means for ISUN Stock
Being a penny stock opens ISUN up to manipulation from certain traders. That could explain today’s rally on no news. If that’s the case, investors may want to avoid the stock in case it comes crashing back down.
It’s also worth noting that ISUN was previously planning to adjust its share price. It was going to do this through a reverse stock split announced last month. However, the company withdrew plans for the split after its reveal.
ISUN stock is up 46.8% as of Wednesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.