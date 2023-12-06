Why Is Pharvaris (PHVS) Stock Up 36% Today?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an underwritten offering for its shares.
That offering includes 11,125,000 shares of PHVS stock sold to one investor for a price of $24 each. It also includes 1,375,000 pre-funded warrants priced at $23.99 each.
Pharvaris notes that it’s expecting gross proceeds from this offering to come in at $300 million. It also mentions that General Atlantic, alongside other new and existing institutional investors, is taking part in the offering.
Investors will also note that this underwritten offering is set to close on Dec. 8. Additionally, the joint book-running managers for the offering are Morgan Stanley and Leerink Partners.
How This Affects PHVS Stock Today
With this offering comes increased funding for the biopharmaceutical company. It also increases the total number of shares that are outstanding. It’s also worth mentioning that the $24 price for PHVS stock is above its prior closing price of $20.95 per share.
PHVS stock is up 36% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.