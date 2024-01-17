MULN Stock: How Mullen Automotive Lost $1 Billion in 2023

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has filed its Form 10-K, revealing its financial results for the year ended Sept. 30. Front and center was a massive net loss of $1 billion, which increased from the loss of $740.32 million a year ago. MULN stock has lost 99% of its value since 2023.
The net loss equated to a loss per share of $1,574.14 compared to a loss per share of $63,085.26 for the year ended Sept. 30, 2022. Net loss per share decreased due to the company’s weighted average shares outstanding increasing by 4,857% year-over-year (YOY). This means that profitability did not actually improve. In fact, it got worse.
Of the $1 billion in losses, $820.4 million was attributed to non-cash expenses.
“It was a year of significant headwinds in the equity market for electric vehicle manufactures with a majority seeing a significant decrease in market values during 2023,” said CFO Jonathan New. “Mullen was no exception, and the decreased market value was the primary cause of NON-CASH write-downs of certain assets.”
A non-cash expense doesn’t mean the money was lost out of thin air. These expenses are still absorbed somehow, and in many cases, it falls on the shareholders. For starters, stock-based compensation (SBC) added $85.44 million to the figure, up from $43.71 million a year ago. With SBC, shares are granted to insiders, which has a dilutive effect on shareholders. CEO David Michery received $48.87 million in stock awards during the year. Meanwhile, MULN declined by over 99% in 2023.
Furthermore, Mullen subsidiary Bollinger incurred a $63.98 million goodwill impairment due to “unfavorable market conditions and the decline of market price of the Company’s common stock,” according to New. A goodwill impairment appears on a company’s balance sheet when it acquires another company. Mullen was also on the hook for a $14.77 million impairment to plant, property and equipment and a $5.87 million impairment to its intangible assets.
Finally, the revaluation of derivative liabilities and initial recognition of derivative liabilities added a combined $629.30 million to Mullen’s non-cash expenses. These expenses are connected to Mullen’s dilutive agreements with its lenders and other prior agreements.
