Why Is Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX) Stock Up 11% Today?

Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the company posted updated preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
The study focuses on ELI-002 2P as a monotherapy for solid tumors from pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Promising results show T-cell responses in 21 of 25 patients and biomarker clearance was seen in six out of 25 patients.
Christopher Haqq, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, as well as the Chief Medical Officer of Elicio Therapeutics, said the following about the clinical trial results.
“Our lymph node-targeted cancer vaccine candidate induced direct ex vivo mKRAS-specific T cell responses in 84% of patients, with 59% of patients demonstrating a response with two key types of T cells – helper cells and killer cells. Past studies have not seen this large a fraction of patients respond, this high a magnitude of a response or the expansion of both key populations of T cells.”
ELTX Stock Reactions on Tuesday
With this positive clinical trial update comes heavy trading of ELTX stock on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 5.4 million shares of the company’s stock have traded as investors celebrate the news. To put that number in perspective, the stock’s daily average trading volume is closer to just 20,000 shares.
ELTX stock is up 11.3% as of Tuesday morning!
