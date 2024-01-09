Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Tuesday to catch up on all of the hottest stock market news for this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial data, an acquisition deal and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is rocketing more than 57% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX) shares are soaring over 34% alongside preliminary Phase 1 clinical trial data.
- Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) stock is surging close to 34% with strong early morning trading.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares are increasing 32% without any clear news this morning.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock is gaining more than 26% as it sees heavy trading before the opening bell.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares are climbing over 23% alongside reports of a $13 billion deal.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is heading more than 20% higher on Tuesday morning.
- Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) shares are getting an over 18% boost after withdrawing a registration statement.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock is jumping more than 12% on Monday.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) shares are up over 12% today.
10 Top Losers
- Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) stock is plummeting nearly 32% following criticism from a hedge fund.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares are diving almost 17% this morning.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAG) stock is tumbling more than 15% on Monday.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares are taking an over 14% beating after rallying yesterday on regained compliance.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock is sliding more than 11% after increasing on Monday.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares are decreasing over 10% on reports it will acquire Juniper Networks.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock is dropping more than 10% after providing a new presentation.
- LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) shares are declining over 10% on Tuesday.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is dipping more than 9% after rallying yesterday on fast-track designation.
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.