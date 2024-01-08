Dear AAPL Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 19

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock closed up by more than 2% today after the tech giant revealed the U.S. launch date of its Apple Vision Pro virtual reality (VR) headset. Indeed, the tech giant announced that the headset will release Feb. 2, with preorders opening up next Friday, Jan. 19.
So, what do you need to know about Apple’s latest tech marvel?
Well, after years of anticipation, it seems the company is finally ready to move ahead with its own model of “spatial computing.” In a press release earlier today, CEO Tim Cook had some words of encouragement ahead of Apple’s latest major product release.
“Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore,” Cook said.
The Vision Pro is Apple’s response to the popularity of Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Quest headsets, albeit with some notable distinctions. The Vision Pro is equipped with visionOS, for example, Apple’s proprietary operating system for the device. The device also features an input system entirely dictated by the user’s eyes, hands and voice and has an M2 chip to boot. Famously, the Vision Pro also reflects the user’s eyes on an outward-facing screen, as to allow communication with others while wearing the device.
The headset starts at $3,500, with an additional $149 charge for prescription lens inserts.
AAPL Stock Climbs Ahead of Vision Pro Launch
Today’s news comes as something of a blessing for AAPL stock. Indeed, the news has helped snap Apple’s recent five-day losing streak, which has seen the company shed around 6% of its share value. Reasonably so, the launch mark’s Apple’s biggest new product launch since the release of AirPods back in 2016.
Not everyone is bullish on this new launch, however. Some analysts remain doubtful that the device will be a big revenue-maker for the company. This includes UBS, which estimates that the Vision Pro will bring in $1.4 billion in revenue, a “relatively immaterial” figure for Apple.
At $3,500 per unit, the Vision Pro is more than three times pricier than even the most expensive Meta Quest model. It also ranks as one of the most expensive Apple products, close in price to a fully equipped MacBook Pro.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.