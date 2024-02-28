SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Bumble Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest BMBL Job Cuts

BMBL stock is sinking on earnings and news of layoffs

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 28, 2024, 10:24 am EST

  • Bumble (BMBL) stock is retreating after the company announced a roughly 30% workforce reduction and reported fourth-quarter results.
  • The firm’s Q4 results and Q1 guidance came in below analysts’ average estimates.
  • Shares of BMBL stock are sinking more than 10% today.
Source: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), which owns the popular dating platform of the same name, just disclosed that it will dismiss roughly 350 employees. According to the firm, roughly 30% of its workers will be affected by the Bumble layoffs.

Importantly, Bumble also reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results with the news. The company also provided guidance that came in below analysts’ average estimates. Now, BMBL stock is sinking by more than 8%.

The Bumble Layoffs and Q4 Results

Bumble decided to carry out the job cuts in order to “better align its operating model with future strategic priorities and to drive stronger operating leverage.” As a result of the layoffs, the firm will pay one-time charges of between $20 million and $25 million. Most of the charges will be recognized in the first half of 2024.

Speaking on an earnings call last night, CEO Lidiane Jones indicated that Bumble decided to downsize to enable itself to meet its goals more “quickly.” Jones joined the company as CEO back in January. “We’ve really focused all of our transformation decisions based on speed and agility,” the executive noted.

For Q4, Bumble reported revenue growth of 13.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $273.6 million. However, analysts had expected the firm’s top line to come in closer to $275.3 million, per Seeking Alpha. Bumble also reported an EPS loss of 19 cents, well below estimates for a profit of 12 cents per share.

On the guidance front, the company expects revenue for the current quarter to come in between $262 million and $268 million. That’s below estimates for $277.5 million.

Jones noted on the earnings call that Bumble has been negatively impacted by macro issues and “company-specific execution challenges”

The Price Action of BMBL Stock

As of this writing, BMBL stock is down more than 15% for the past one month and roughly 25% for the past six months. For the past 12 months, shares are down by about 50%.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

