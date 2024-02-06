DocuSign Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest DOCU Job Cuts

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) layoffs are a hot topic on Tuesday after the electronic signature solutions company announced plans to cut roughly 6% of its workforce.
Based on its latest filings, DocuSign employs 7,336 people. That means these job cuts will result in about 440 of them no longer working for the company.
DocuSign notes that these layoffs will mostly be limited to its Sales & Marketing organizations. It also expects these headcount reductions to result in charges of $28 million to $32 million. Most of these charges will occur in the first quarter of its fiscal 2025 year.
What’s Behind the DocuSign Layoffs?
DocuSign says that these layoffs are part of a restructuring plan. This has it seeking financial and operational efficiency while still investing in products and other initiatives.
DocuSign is expecting to complete its restructuring by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also says that it will provide investors with more details on these plans during its fiscal Q4 2024 earnings report.
A positive note for DOCU stock investors comes alongside this news. The company says it expects to meet or exceed its guidance for the fiscal first quarter of 2025.
DOCU stock is down 7.5% as of Tuesday morning and is down 6.7% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.
