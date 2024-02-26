Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the ETH Crypto Go After Retaking $3,000?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Monday as investors celebrate a new milestone for the crypto this morning!
The big news that has crypto investors taking note of ETH today is the token surpassing the $3,000 mark for the first time in about two years. This comes as the crypto market has been performing well in 2024 after a long winter weighed on tokens over these last couple of years.
ETH reclaiming a $3,000 price has investors hopeful that the crypto will be able to continue that rally throughout the year. Let’s see if the experts back up that idea as we check out the latest Ethereum price predictions below!
Ethereum Price Predictions: What to Expect in 2024
- Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko believes Ethereum could rally to between $10,000 and $15,000 if Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is able to reach $150,000 per coin.
- TradingView notes that the recent price activity around ETH could result in the crypto surpassing $3,500 and eventually reaching $4,000.
- DigitalCoinPrice estimates that ETH will reach an average price of $6,417.92 in 2024.
To put these price predictions in perspective, ETH was trading for around $3,153 as of this writing. That comes after the coin experienced a 3.72% increase over the prior 24 hours.
