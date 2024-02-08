MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Pops Another 10% in Speculative Rally

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is taking off on Thursday as the company’s shares continue a speculative rally that started yesterday.
With this rally comes heavy trading of HOLO stock this morning. That has more than 8.5 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, MicroCloud Hologram’s daily average trading volume is less than half of that at about 3.3 million shares.
It also bears mentioning that the float for MicroCloud Hologram stock is low right now. The current stats from Yahoo Finance have it just under 1 million shares at about 950,000. So, it makes sense shares of HOLO stock are seeing so much movement today with that low float and increased trading activity.
Recent HOLO Stock Movement
As I already said, this movement on Thursday comes after the company’s shares experienced a massive rally on Wednesday. That saw shares close out trading that day at $18 apiece. This represents a massive 1,092% increase compared to its closing price of $1.51 per share on Tuesday.
MicroCloud Hologram is a China-based holographic technology company. The firm has a big focus on light detection and ranging (lidar) systems in particular.
HOLO stock is up 10.2% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We’re offering all of the latest stock market news that traders need to know about on Thursday! Among that is what’s moving shares of Casava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock Pops on Positive Results in Simufilam Trial
- JOBY Stock Alert: Joby Aviation Receives FAA Maintenance Certificate
- ACB Stock Alert: The $50 Million Reason Aurora Cannabis Is Up Today
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.