SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock Pops on Positive Results in Simufilam Trial

Alzheimer's treatment slowed cognitive decline in mild-moderate Alzheimer's patients

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Feb 8, 2024, 10:39 am EST

Advertisement

  • Cassava (SAVA) stock jumped 9% Wednesday after promising results from clinical treatments of Alzheimer’s treatment, Simiflam.
  • Patients with mild Alzheimer’s who received the treatment continuously for two years experienced no decline in cognitive performance.
  • The results are promising for SAVA, which has enjoyed a strong start to the year.
SAVA stock - Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock Pops on Positive Results in Simufilam Trial

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Casava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock jumped 9% Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising data related to its clinical study of Simfilam, its proposed treatment for Alzheimer’s-related dementia. SAVA stock is up about 0.5% this morning as well.

What do you need to know about Cassava’s optimistic new trial results?

Well, results of the two-year clinical trial showed that patients with mild Alzheimer’s who took Simufilam continuously showed no decline in cognitive test scores as a group. This compares with the same type of patients who received the treatment non-continuously, who experienced a one-point decline in cognitive scores.

The results are highly encouraging, given mild Alzheimer’s patients typically experience cognitive decline of about 3 points per year, on average. From the company’s 8-K on the results:

“We’re fighting Alzheimer’s disease by testing Simufilam, a new type of drug that has a completely different mechanism of action from monoclonal antibody drug treatments,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “Stable ADAS-Cog scores over 2 years is clearly a desirable clinical outcome in Alzheimer’s. Our data in mild patients may emphasize the importance of treating patients early in the disease.”

It’s worth noting that patients with moderate Alzheimer’s experienced a far more notable decline in cognitive scores compared to mild cases. The patient group with moderate Alzheimer’s experienced an 11.05-point decline in cognition while taking the treatment continuously over the past 24 months.

Simufilam is an oral treatment taken in the form of a 100 mg tablet twice a day.

SAVA Stock Jumps on Hopeful Clinical Results

Investors were quick to jump on SAVA stock following the release of the clinical trial results. Reasonably so, Cassava’s results show tremendous promise in slowing the degenerative effects of at least early Alzheimer’s.

SAVA is up more than 15% year-to-date, though the stock is still down about 12.5% in the past 12 months.

If you recall, back in 2021, Cassava got caught up in the “meme-stock” craze. Indeed, its share price surged from $8 per share as high as $124 over just a few months on little pertinent news.

While the meme-stock fad has since died down, Cassava is still holding on. And after Wednesday’s jump, SAVA stock is sitting at about $25 per share.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Biotech, Healthcare

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/02/cassava-sciences-sava-stock-pops-on-positive-results-in-simufilam-trial/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC