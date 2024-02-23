Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving socks this morning are earnings reports, a moon mission and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) stock is rocketing more than 87% alongside insider buying.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares are soaring over 59% with heavy pre-market trading.
- SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock is surging more than 55% with strong early morning trading.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are rising over 47% after landing on the moon.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is increasing more than 30% after reporting its first profit.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares are increasing over 21% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock is gaining more than 16% after releasing Q4 earnings results.
- Block (NYSE:SQ) shares are jumping over 15% after reporting a surprise profit.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock is heading more than 14% higher without any clear news.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares are up over 13% with a narrower-than-expected loss.
Top 10 Losers
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock is plummeting more than 44% after getting a delisting notice.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares are diving over 41% with the release of earnings and other news.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock is tumbling more than 29% after terminating a plan for a tender offer.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) shares are taking a 23% beating after getting approval for a pediatric device.
- Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO) stock is dropping over 22% this morning.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares are decreasing more than 20% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is sliding over 15% as it prepares for a reverse stock split.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares are slipping more than 15% this morning.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock is dipping close to 15% with its latest earnings release.
- Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% after missing earnings estimates.
