Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving stocks are heavy trading, earnings reports, clinical trial news and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Next eGo (NASDAQ:EGOX) stock is rocketing more than 110% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Intelligent Living Application (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares are soaring over 90% with strong early morning trading on Friday.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is surging more than 75% with increased trading activity this morning.
- Top Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) shares are gaining over 75% as it also experiences heavy trading on Friday.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock is rising more than 38% despite a recent bankruptcy filing.
- Cheche (NASDAQ:CCG) shares are increasing over 30% without any clear news today.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock is climbing more than 27% alongside an earnings beat.
- Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares are jumping over 26% alongside strong early morning trading on Friday.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) stock is getting a 25% boost on insider buying.
- Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) shares are up more than 18% with strong trading this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock is plummeting 58% after discontinuing a clinical trial.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares are diving over 40% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock is tumbling more than 31% after releasing preliminary earnings results.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares are taking a close to 27% beating as it comes off a rally yesterday.
- Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) stock is dropping over 25% following a massive rally on Thursday.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are retreating more than 25% after rallying the last two days.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock is sliding over 22% after a massive jump in price yesterday.
- Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares are falling more than 20% with its latest earnings release.
- CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock is slipping over 18% after a Thursday rally.
- MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 18% as its Chief Financial Officer resigns.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.