Why Is CCSC Technology (CCTG) Stock Up 107% Today?

CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock is rising higher on Thursday without any clear news from the Hong Kong interconnect products manufacturer.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why CCTG stock is up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the shares on Thursday.
Even so, CCTG stock is heading higher alongside heavy trading of its shares. That has more than 3.5 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that number in perspective, the daily average trading volume for CCSC Technology stock is 2.8 million shares.
What to Know About CCTG Stock
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind about CCSC Technology is that it hasn’t been on public markets all that long. The company only completed its initial public offering (IPO) near the end of January. That means some of its volatility may be connected to that.
It’s also worth noting that CCTG is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of $2.59 per share and market capitalization of $29.461. These open it up to the possibility of extreme volatility from certain traders buying and selling the shares.
CCTG stock is up 106.6% as of Thursday morning.
