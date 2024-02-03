3 Winning Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Super Bowl

Are you excited for Super Bowl LVIII? Most people seem to be. The highly anticipated climax of the 2024 National Football League (NFL) season is ready for kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Enthusiasm is high for both investors who bet on stocks and fans who bet on the game. But it’s been an interesting start to the year for sports betting stocks. Sector leader DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is performing well so far, but fellow sports gambling favorite PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) remains highly volatile and primarily in the red. This may lead to some questions regarding the best stocks to buy ahead of Super Bowl 2024.
The field of sports betting has also become more crowded recently. International powerhouse Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT), the owner of popular gambling platform FanDuel, has remained in the green since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 29, 2024. With some uncertainty casting shadows over the sector, it may make sense to look for stocks to buy that offer exposure to both sports and entertainment. A few standout companies live at the intersections of both markets.
Stocks to Buy: Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)
You may not know Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) too well, but you definitely used to know it as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE:MSGE). In April 2023, the two companies completed a spinoff that allowed SPHR and MSGE to trade independently. The latter hasn’t done so well since then, but Sphere has risen 64% over the past year. Its name comes from the well-known Sphere area, a dome-shaped music and entertainment venue located in Las Vegas. But the company’s brand portfolio also includes MSG Networks, one of the nation’s leading sports streamers.
Sphere may not be well known for hosting sporting events, but it is certainly cashing in on Super Bowl momentum as the event comes to its city. In January, the firm had already sold out of ad space on the Vegas Sphere ahead of the game. On Feb. 4, it announced a collaborative partnership with the NFL to create custom Super Bowl LVIII content. SPHR has been rising steadily all week, making it a clear choice among stocks to buy ahead of the Super Bowl.
Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)
While it’s been a difficult start to the year for SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI), this radio broadcast leader is still in the green for the past two quarters. It’s probably not the first name investors think of when they consider sports or entertainment stocks. But in its industry, this company is the undisputed leader. It finished 2023 with a subscriber count of nearly 34 million. Last week, it announced that it had secured the popular “SmartLess” podcast, hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, in a $100 million deal.
SIRI stock will likely see a boost when the Super Bowl kicks off. If you’re on the road or won’t have access to a TV or laptop during the big game, SiriusXM offers play-by-play coverage. We may not associate radio stocks with high growth opportunities, but this industry-leading company is currently trading at just over $5 per share. For investors who understand the reward potential and don’t mind some risk, XM could represent the perfect way to play the Super Bowl for gains.
Stocks to Buy: Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
The term “Taylor Swift stocks” hasn’t been coined yet, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be. And with the pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, about to take the field in Super Bowl LVIII, this seems like the ideal time for it to start trending. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is the product of the 2010 Live Nation and Ticketmaster merger that created a ticket sales powerhouse. In 2022, the company found itself in the spotlight when the monumental demand for tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour began impacting LYV stock. Despite the controversy that ensued, shares have bounced back and remain in the green for this year.
Live Nation is known for selling tickets to music shows, but as long as Swift is in the spotlight, it will likely have an advantage from the sheer momentum that the star generates. As the Super Bowl draws closer, Swift and Kelce remain the talk of both Hollywood and ESPN, creating hype for everyone with ties to them.
InvestorPlace‘s Louis Navellier recently named LYV to a list of “boring” stocks to buy for “consistent growth and long-term stability. But there’s nothing boring about a company at the forefront of the live entertainment industry. And while LYV has been fairly volatile lately, it is in an excellent position to ride the Swift wave to new highs as the Super Bowl keeps the national focus on the music superstar.
