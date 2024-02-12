Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, heavy trading and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock is rocketing more than 149% on alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Millennium Group (NASDAQ:MGIH) shares are soaring over 122% following an investment from YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock is surging more than 78% with strong early morning trading.
- Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) shares are rising over 27% following a reverse stock split.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock is increasing more than 22% with strong early morning trading.
- SealsQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares are gaining over 22% after announcing plans for the artificial intelligence (AI) market.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock is climbing more than 19% after announcing restricted stock awards for executives.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are jumping over 17% on Monday morning.
- SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is getting a more than 16% boost alongside its latest earnings update.
- Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares are up over 15% on Monday.
Top 10 Losers
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is diving more than 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares are tumbling over 23% after a recent rally.
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) stock is taking a more than 19% beating after announcing a name and ticker change.
- Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) shares are sliding over 17% this morning.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock is dropping more than 16% on reports it is seeking new financing.
- Top Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) shares are decreasing over 16% after a Friday rally.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is falling more than 15% this morning.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are slipping over 15% after rallying last week.
- Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) stock is dipping more than 14% after a business update.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after a Friday rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.