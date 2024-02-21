Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today, and investors wondering why have come to the right place as we’re laying out the details behind Wednesday’s dip.
The first negative news behind why stocks are down today comes from Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The company’s latest earnings report came with gloomy guidance for the fiscal third quarter and 2024. That news is pulling down other tech stocks today as it is weighing on investor confidence.
Adding to this are worries about Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) upcoming earnings report. The graphics card company is set to release its Q4 results after markets close today. While the company has been performing well amid an artificial intelligence (AI) rally, investors can’t shake fears about its outlook following Palo Alto Networks’ latest guidance.
Now that we know why stocks are down today let’s check out how the major indices are performing below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Falling
- Starting us off today is the S&P 500 which has seen a 0.21% decrease as of Wednesday morning.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is next on our list with a 0.17% drop as of this writing.
- Closing out our market coverage today is the Nasdaq Composite with a 0.57% fall this morning.
Investors who are seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories for today are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the biggest stock market news that traders need to know about on Wednesday! A few examples include what’s dragging down cybersecurity stocks today, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) introducing a new Beyond Burger and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) stock leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average later this month. You can dig into the details of these stories at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Are Cybersecurity Stocks PANW, CRWD, FTNT Down Today?
- BYND Stock Pops as Beyond Meat Rolls Out a New Burger Alternative
- Goodbye, Walgreens! WBA Stock Slips as It Exits Dow Jones
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.