Why Is DIH Holding US (DHAI) Stock Up 134% Today?

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock is rocketing higher on Monday alongside heavy trading of the robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology company’s shares this morning.
This increased activity comes shortly after shares of DHAI stock went public. The company’s stock started its first day of trading on Friday. That came after a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Aurora Technology Acquisition.
DIH Holding US chairman and CEO Jason Chen said this about the combination.
“We are thrilled to announce the closing of the business combination and look forward to operating as a public company and furthering our mission of bringing innovative care to patients across a broad continuum of care.”
At the same time that its stock went public, DIH Holding US announced a $1.5 million private placement with OrbiMed. That saw it sell 150,000 shares of DHAI stock to OrbiMed for $10 per share.
DHAI Stock Market Movement Today
With all of this comes heavy trading of DHAI stock on Monday. That has more than 10.2 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, about 1 million shares traded during its public debut on Friday.
DHAI stock is up 134% on Monday morning after seeing a 17.4% drop during normal trading hours on Friday.
