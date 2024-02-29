Why Is Societal CDMO (SCTL) Stock Up 133% Today?

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after the pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company announced an acquisition agreement with CoreRx.
This agreement will have CoreRx acquiring Societal CDMO with a tender offer for SCTL shares. This has it planning to purchase SCTL stock for $1.10 per share in cash. That’s a roughly 97.9% premium over the closing price of SCTL shares on Wednesday.
David Enloe, CEO of Societal CDMO, said the following about the transaction with CoreRx:
“The enhanced CDMO that will be created through this transaction will be positioned to offer both existing and new customers strength in formulation development, early-stage production, clinical trial services, commercial-scale manufacturing, and a range of packaging services. The prospects for this combined entity to establish itself as a preferred CDMO partner in the small molecule space are bright and we look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the new company’s success.”
More SCTL Stock Acquisition Details
The board of directors at Social CDMO has already given its unanimous support to the deal with CoreRx. It’s also recommended that all shareholders take part in the tender offer. Once the offer closes, CoreRx intends to acquire all shares not offered for the same $1.10 price through a second-step merger.
Societal CDMO and CoreRx are expecting the tender offer to close in the second quarter of 2024. The two companies intend to complete their merger as soon as possible after this.
SCTL stock is up 132.6% as of Thursday morning, with some 400,000 shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about half that.
There are even more stock market stories worth reading about below!
We have all of the hottest stock market coverage for Thursday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock and more. All of that info is ready to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- PSNY Stock Alert: The $1 Billion Reason Polestar Is Up 20% Today
- Walmart Weighted Groceries Settlement: Are You Eligible for $45 Million?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.