Walmart Weighted Groceries Settlement: Are You Eligible for $45 Million?

Claimants are pouring in over the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) weighted groceries settlement, which could see the big-box chain cough up $45 million in settlement payments.
Are you qualified for a piece of the pie?
Well, customers who purchased weighted groceries or bagged citrus items from the super store between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 qualify for the settlement payment. That said, the settlement hasn’t yet been completely approved, with the final hearing on the matter currently scheduled for June 12. Qualified customers have until June 5 to submit a claim for a chance to receive a piece of the payout.
The weighted groceries in question include items like beef, chicken, pork, turkey, seafood and other meats, which are sold by the pound. Bagged citrus items consist of oranges, grapefruits and tangerines sold in bulk plastic or mesh bags.
The class-action lawsuit alleges that Walmart’s point-of-sale machines raised the weight of goods marked as discounted, causing the price customers paid to be higher than advertised. It also claims the bagged produce weights were consistently greater than the weight of the actual products, forcing customers to pay artificially more. This also applied to marked goods that were nearing expiration, which were sold at higher than the advertised per unit price.
Walmart currently denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
Are You Eligible for a Piece of the Walmart Weighted Groceries Settlement?
As it stands, approved claimants with receipts or proof of purchase are entitled to 2% of the total costs of the weighted goods and bagged citrus items purchased from Walmart, for up to $500. That said, you would have had to purchase thousands of dollars worth of eligible goods in order to qualify for the full amount.
Without a receipt, claimants may still qualify for payment between $10 and $25, depending on how much they attest to having purchased. Those who purchased one to 50 weighted or citrus products will receive $10. Next, customers who purchased 51 to 75 products will receive $15. Finally, customers who purchased 76 to 100 products will receive $20 and customers who purchased 101 or more products will receive $25.
You can file a claim here.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.